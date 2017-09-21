Fresh Air Fund thanks volunteers

To the Editor:

With the dedication and commitment of thousands of volunteer host families, this summer was filled with new experiences and friendships for thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities.

I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our extraordinary Fresh Air volunteers, host families, and supporters in the Southwest Coast. Fresh Air host families open their hearts and homes, and offer a child an opportunity to see the world through a new lens. In turn, our host families tell us how much they learn and gain from the children they host. Many children return summer after summer and develop lifelong friendships with their host families.

I am inspired by the commitment of our local volunteer leaders, many of whom are also hosts. They volunteer to interview prospective host families, help recruit new families, and plan special activities. I would also like to thank the individuals and local businesses who so generously give their time and donate resources to ensure The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program in the Southwest Coast is such a success each year.

Since 1877, The Fresh Air Fund has unlocked the limitless potential of more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities. Each year, thousands of children experience outdoor summer adventures through visits with volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada as part of The Fund’s Friendly Towns Program.

Please contact Minina Johnston at 203-253-2800 or visit freshair.org to learn more about hosting a child through The Fresh Air Fund.

Fatima Shama

Executive Director

The Fresh Air Fund