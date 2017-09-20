Wilton police log — thefts, DUI, domestic

UPS packages stolen

Police are investigating a theft from the back of a UPS truck making a pickup from Breitling, the watch company, on Danbury Road Sept. 13 at 5:39 p.m.

Police said that on that date a Breitling employee saw a Hispanic male stealing packages from the back of the truck. A second Hispanic male, an accomplice, ran from the scene to a getaway car parked across at the Wilton Wine Shoppe.

The packages contained a couple of promotional baseball caps valued at $14, police said.

Cell phones stolen by taxi hopper

A mail delivery package of four cell phones with a total value of $2,119 was reported stolen June 14 from 107 Pheasant Run Road. Detectives with a warrant made an arrest on the case Sept. 15.

Police charged Emmanuel Modey, 22, of 136 Whittier Street, Bridgeport, with third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny, both felonies.

He was held on $50,000 bond and was arraigned on Sept. 15. He was then released on a promise to appear with his next court date Sept. 25. He has not yet entered a plea.

Modey is alleged to have taken a taxi from Bridgeport to the Pheasant Run Road home. While the cab waited in the driveway, Modey allegedly broke into the house and stole the package of phones, which he had allegedly ordered sent to that address and tracked the delivery. After the burglary, he took the taxi to the South Norwalk train station.

The taxi company helped trace the suspect, police said. It was the first arrest out of a total 12 home burglaries this year.

DUI

A 47-year-old New Canaan man was charged with failure to grant right of way at a driveway and operating under the influence Sept. 14 at 10:30 p.m. on Danbury Road near Kent Road.

Police said Brett Daniel, of 91 Knollwood Lane, New Canaan, was pulling out of the Little Pub parking lot and struck another vehicle that was traveling north on Danbury Road.

The operator was evaluated by EMS but refused to be taken to the hospital. There were no injuries. A police officer smelled alcohol on Daniel’s breath and gave a field sobriety test, which he did not perform to standard.

Daniel was released on $260 bond with a court date of Sept. 25.

Family violence

A 48-year-old Wilton man was charged with disorderly conduct and third- degree assault Sept. 18 at 2 a.m. in a family violence incident.

Police said they were called to a Wilridge Road home by a female family member who complained she was pushed into a bureau. Police saw bruises on her body and made the arrest. The subject appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

He was released on a promise to appear in court the next day.

DUI

Police pulled over a 34-year-old Danbury man on Sept. 18 at 2:26 a.m. on Danbury Road for failing to stay in the proper lane and found the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, police said Richard Neubauer, of 2 Elwell Place, Danbury, was also in possession of illegal narcotics in the form of a vial of injectable anabolic steroid and packets of suspected heroin and some drug paraphernalia.

Neubauer was charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of narcotics. He was held on $2,500 bond and appeared in court the next morning.

No license

Failure to obey a stop sign led to a 34-year-old Wilton woman being charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license Sept. 17 at 11:13 a.m. on Grumman Hill Road near Dirksen Drive.

Police said Renee Horowitz, of 33 Whipple Road, was observed passing through a stop sign intersection and a check of her registration showed she had a suspended license. She was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on a promise to appear in court Sept. 28.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal cases and one family violence case that resulted in an arrest during the week of Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.