Finance board approves record preservation grant application

By Kendra Baker on September 26, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Lori Kaback, Wilton’s new town clerk, stepped into her position at town hall on Feb. 16. (Christopher Burns photo)

Town Clerk Lori Kaback in town hall’s land records room. — Christopher Burns photo

During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Board of Finance approved the sending of an application for a $4,000 Historic Preservation Program Grant that would allow for the preservation of town records.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice, filling in for Chief Financial Officer Anne Kelly-Lenz, said the grant is the same one seen every year.

“This particular grant is for the reproduction of minutes microfilming,” said Vanderslice, “as is required by state statute.”

Vanderslice said Wilton recently switched to new software for town records, “so everything going forward is digitized” — and searchable — ”but all these old files are microfilmed.”

“It sounds like the state statute needs updating,” said finance board member Richard Creeth.

Vanderslice agreed and said she’s talked to State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) about record retention and documentation, “so it’s on her agenda,” said Vanderslice.

