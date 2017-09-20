The Wilton High girls swim team improved to 2-0 with a win over Fairfield Ludlowe on Tuesday, while the Wilton girls cross country team suffered its first losses of the season.

Girls swimming

The girls swim and dive team cruised to a 99-66 win over Ludlowe.

Wilton got individual wins from Emma Babashak in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.04), Arisa Cowe in the 100 butterfly (1:00.83), Katie Stevenson in the 100 free (55.78) and Avery Rowland in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.94).

The Warriors won the 200-yard medley relay with the foursome of Morgan Dill, Ellen Holmquist, Stevenson and Taylor Loud (1:56.74), and the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Julianna Hume, Loud, Emily Walden and Stevenson (3:56.57).

Walden placed second in both the 200 freestyle (2:03.47) and 100 butterfly (1:04.59). Loud was second in the 200 IM (2:20.11), Stevenson was second in the 50 freestyle (25.62) and Liz Breslin was second in the 100 breast (1:26.01).

Third-place efforts were turned in by Olivia Crisafulli in the 200 free (2:09.47), Liela Hastings in the 200 IM (2:23.19), Dill in the 50 free (25.92), and Brooke Kelly in the 100 free (58.43).

Ludlowe was led by double winner Lily Kernaghan , who took first in the 50 free (25.04) and 100 back (1:01.84). Also winning an event was Megan Phelan, who was first in the 200 free (2:22.06).

Girls cross country

Morgan McCormick turned in another lopsided win on Tuesday, this time at the Wilton girls cross country team’s quad meet at Tarrywile Park in Danbury.

The senior finished the 4,000-meter run in a time of 15:02.67, beating runner-up Lauren Moore of Danbury by about 57 seconds.

The Wilton girls topped Fairfield Warde, 18-38, but lost to Danbury, 20-39, and Ridgefield, 22-35.

Emily Welch was the second finisher for the Warriors, and 10th overall, in a time of 17:06.35. Also placing in the top 15 were Paula Perez Pelaez (14th, 17:38.25) and Eliza Snyder (15th, 17:39.86).

Rounding out the team’s top seven were Carly Sullivan (28th, 18:37.57), Elizabeth Lynch (31st, 18:42.87) and Devin Moore (35th, 19:25.72).

Boys cross country

The Wilton boys team split two races, defeating Ridgefield, 15-48, but losing to Danbury, 15-50.

Tyler Zengo led the way for Wilton, placing 20th overall in a time of 15:10.0. He was followed by Dave Cote, who was 21st in a time of 15:19.8.

Rounding out the Warriors’ top seven were Flynn Crowther (24th, 15:30.40), Ryan Healy (26th, 15:39.57), Sam Rosen (27th, 15:50.52),

Jack Rosen (29th, 15:54.01) and Connor Healey (31st. 15:56.66).

Freshmen accounted for four of Wilton’s top seven with Cote, Connor Healey and Jack and Sam Rosen.