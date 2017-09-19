Wilton Bulletin

Car accident closes portion of Belden Hill Road

By Jeannette Ross on September 19, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Wilton police and firefighter at the scene of an accident on Belden Hill Road. — Robert Eckman photo

Wilton police report Belden Hill Road between Wolfpit Road and Drum Hill Road is closed until further notice due to a car accident the evening of Sept. 19. Police did not release details due to a continuing investigation.

According to the Wilton Fire Department, a car hit a telephone pole and severed it at the base. When the high-tension wires came down they grounded themselves and caused a small fire but the vehicle, which was about 10 feet away, did not catch fire and the driver was out and unhurt.

An Eversource crew arrived and turned the power off, but had to wait for a crew from the telephone company to replace the pole, then Eversource can energize the wires.

The Eversource outage map shows there are 207 customers without power.

The car hit a telephone poles and when the wires grounded they caused a fire. The car did not catch fire and the driver was not hurt. — Robert Eckman photo

