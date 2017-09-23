Abilis rents at teen center

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, is opening a life skills program in Wilton at the Trackside Teen Center. The program is designed to help high school graduates with special needs transition into adulthood.

The Wilton program represents an expansion of Abilis’ life skills program to a fourth location in Fairfield County, so students can transition within their home communities.

There will be a Wilton Life Skills grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Trackside, 15 Station Road. First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice will be at the event and local residents are invited to join in the celebration and learn more about how the program works.

The program was created in Greenwich in 2007 because high school graduates often came to Abilis unprepared to participate in employment programs. Satellite programs were developed in Westport in 2016 and in Stamford in September 2017.

Information: abilis.us or 203-561-3262.