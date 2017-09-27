Wilton Bulletin

Kimberly Johnson opens office

By Wilton Bulletin on September 27, 2017 in Business, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

Kimberly Johnson, a Wilton resident of 19 years, has opened an office in Darien providing mental health services to individuals, children, adolescents and families.

She is a 1984 graduate of Darien High School and is a licensed marriage and family therapist who received her undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Fairfield University in 2013.

Her office is at 50 Old Kings Highway North.  

As a married mother of three teenagers, she specializes in adolescent, child and individual therapy including anxiety, depression, OCD, and family conflict.  She is a member of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.

Tags:

Previous Post Cross country: Wins for McCormick, Chavan at Wilton meet Next Post Boucher: Vote means historic shift toward bipartisan cooperation
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress