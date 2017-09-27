Kimberly Johnson opens office

Kimberly Johnson, a Wilton resident of 19 years, has opened an office in Darien providing mental health services to individuals, children, adolescents and families.

She is a 1984 graduate of Darien High School and is a licensed marriage and family therapist who received her undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont and her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from Fairfield University in 2013.

Her office is at 50 Old Kings Highway North.

As a married mother of three teenagers, she specializes in adolescent, child and individual therapy including anxiety, depression, OCD, and family conflict. She is a member of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.