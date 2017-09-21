Wilton Bulletin

Musical soirée supports concert series

By Wilton Bulletin on September 21, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Six holiday handbell carolers are among the items up for bid at Music on the Hill's fundraiser on Sept. 22.

Music on the Hill welcomes all for an evening of food and drink, song and swag, part of its auction fund-raiser being held Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road in Wilton.

The annual September Soirée begins with appetizers, cocktails, and a silent auction, followed by a live auction, dessert, and songs sung together. The auction includes one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces as well as distinctive experiences: guided tours, a tech tutorial, theater and concert tickets, even handbell ringers for a holiday party.

Soirée Under the Stars raises funds for a full fall season of music, including an October Handbell Workshop for beginning and experienced ringers; concerts by the Festival Chorus and Chamber Chorus; and a traditional Christmas concert of the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir with Festival Chorus. New this year will be Songs with Santa, featuring singers, ringers, and a very special guest.

Tickets for Soirée Under the Stars are $45 or two for $80. Discounted bundles of six tickets are $225. Tickets may be purchased online at musiconthehillCT.org, click on Annual Auction.

Information: info@musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

