Musical soirée supports concert series

Music on the Hill welcomes all for an evening of food and drink, song and swag, part of its auction fund-raiser being held Friday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road in Wilton.

The annual September Soirée begins with appetizers, cocktails, and a silent auction, followed by a live auction, dessert, and songs sung together. The auction includes one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces as well as distinctive experiences: guided tours, a tech tutorial, theater and concert tickets, even handbell ringers for a holiday party.

Soirée Under the Stars raises funds for a full fall season of music, including an October Handbell Workshop for beginning and experienced ringers; concerts by the Festival Chorus and Chamber Chorus; and a traditional Christmas concert of the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir with Festival Chorus. New this year will be Songs with Santa, featuring singers, ringers, and a very special guest.

Tickets for Soirée Under the Stars are $45 or two for $80. Discounted bundles of six tickets are $225. Tickets may be purchased online at musiconthehillCT.org, click on Annual Auction.

Information: info@musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.