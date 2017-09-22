Library prepares autumn book sale

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale fund-raiser runs Saturday, Sept. 23 through Monday, Sept. 25.

Early buying takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday with a nominal $5 admission fee. Admission is free on Saturday, from 10 to 5, Sunday, 1 to 5, and Monday, 10 to 5 when items are sold at half-price.

“Everyone is covered in this fund-raiser – from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books and picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction, and categories such as mysteries, gardening, travel, biographies and more; gently used, new, collectible, rare books, and DVDs,” Janet Crystal, spokesman for the library, said in a statement.

For music lovers, the sale boasts more than 1,100 classical, jazz and Latin CDs and close to 100 classical DVDs, with more than 30% of them brand new and still shrink-wrapped. For vinyl enthusiasts, more than 400 records in pop culture music are offered. “All the music is priced to sell. Everything is new since the April sale,” Crystal said.

Proceeds benefit the library.