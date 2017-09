The Norwalk-Wilton AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Sept. 28, 12:30 p.m., at Gallaher Mansion, Cranbury Park, Grumman Avenue, in Norwalk.

The guest speaker will be Samantha Kulish, director of Norwalk Historical Society, who will discuss activities at Mill Hill.

The group will collect items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioners, soap, body wash, paper goods, and bleach for Hurricane Harvey victims.

All are welcome. Call 203- 229-0870 for more information.