Library Lines

Bargains, bargains, bargains

The library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale takes place Saturday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Sept. 25, promising great shopping for everyone. The fund-raiser gets underway Saturday morning, from 9 to 10 with early buyers admission for a nominal $5 fee. After that, the sale runs with no admission fees on Saturday, from 10 to 5, Sunday, from 1 to 5, and Monday, from 10 to 5, when items are on sale for half-price. With all items newly acquired since the April sale, children and teens will find selections from board books and picture books to young adult novels in the Brubeck Room. The full Book Cellar will be open for everyone to browse through more than 50 categories including best sellers, gardening, travel, biographies and art books. New this year is an incredible assortment of more than 1,100 classical, jazz and Latin CDs and close to 100 classical DVDs, with more than 30% brand new and still shrink-wrapped. For those who crave vinyl, more than 400 albums in pop culture genres are being offered. All the music is priced to sell, as are the books, of course. All proceeds benefit the library.

Tail-waggers are back

Children who are independent readers may take part in Tales to Tails, the library’s monthly program with therapy dogs, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 to noon. The pups are from ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) and sit quietly while children read aloud. The use of trained therapy dogs in reading programs can result in children who feel comfortable reading out loud, read more often, attempt more difficult books, and look forward to reading. As the children improve their literacy skills, they are not just learning how to read, they are learning to love to read. Children must read independently to participate in this program. There is no program charge, however registration is required.

Master presenter presents

Ira Joe Fisher lends his considerable talent to Proud Product?, Polished Presentation, a SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and Wilton Chamber of Commerce seminar on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The program is designed for small-business owners that stresses the importance of communicating effectively with the audience, and raises confidence and lowers anxiety about appearing before an audience of any size. Some of the topics to be addressed include the importance of preparation and rehearsing, understanding the audience and who is being presented to, the important points to make and what to emphasize. Speaker Ira Joe Fisher is a lifelong radio and television broadcaster, as well as a coach on communicating to an audience of any number. A prolific writer and poet, Fisher was awarded two Emmys for television writing. He has a master of fine arts degree in poetry from New England College. He has taught poetry, communications and broadcast history at New England College and he lectures and teaches at the University of Connecticut, Stamford, Western Connecticut State University and Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 with any questions and to register. Check-in begins at 5:30. Free, registration is required.

College admission talk

It’s September, which means the anxiety over college admissions is ramping up for most high school seniors, and even some juniors and sophomores. Things You Must Know About Getting into College, on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 8 p.m., may help tamp down those rising jitters. Beth Manners takes high school kids (and even their parents) through the process and answers questions from creating the college list to writing stand-out essays; understanding what makes college a “good fit;” which strategies will best showcase the personality and achievements of the student; what should students be doing now to increase chances of getting into a great school and more. High school students and their parents are welcome. Space is limited. Registration is highly recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.