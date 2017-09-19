Greens Farms Academy roundup

Wilton residents who stood out in recent Greens Farms Academy action included:

Girls soccer

The Greens Farms girls soccer team went 1-1-1 in its first week of action, tying Christian Heritage 0-0, beating Holy Child 1-0, and losing to Ethel Walker 4-2. Stephanie Wistreich of Wilton was part of a defensive backline that produced a shutout in the win over Holy Child.

Boys soccer

The Dragons’ boys soccer team also went 1-1-1 on the week. They started with a 2-0 road win over Cheshire Academy and lost to Parkland High School (Pa.) in the firset round of the Sportsmen Cardinals Classic in South Kent.

On Saturday, in the consolation game, the Dragons played to a 2-2 tie against St. Andrew’s School. The Dragons (2-1-1) got on the board first when a corner kick by Zach Liston of Wilton was redirected into the goal. In the second half, Liston scored to make it 2-1 before St. Andrew’s scored the game-tying goal.