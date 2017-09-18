Tropical Storm Watch dropped

The Tropical Storm Watch has been discontinued for Fairfield, Nassau, and Westchester counties, according to the National Weather Service on Monday evening, Sept. 18.

The Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut.

The Weather Service’s update on Hurricane Jose states the storm “will continue to track slowly north through the western Atlantic waters through mid week, passing to the southeast of the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a tropical storm. The system will be close enough for potential impacts, including tropical storm force winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for tropical storm conditions will be across the Twin Forks of Suffolk County Long Island and coastal southeast Connecticut.”

The Forecast for central Fairfield County:

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 24 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.