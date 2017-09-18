How to deal with emerald ash borers

Dr. Claire Rutledge of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, an expert on the emerald ash borer, will present Wasps versus Beetles: How we are fighting the Emerald Ash Borer in Connecticut Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room.

The Conservation Commission and the Wilton Tree Committee, in collaboration with the Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association and the Wilton Library Association are pleased to offer this important and fascinating science-based history and current efforts to address the destruction of ash trees by this beetle.

Since the discovery of the emerald ash borer in Wilton three years ago, a significant portion of our town’s trees are likely to succumb to this insect and result in the loss of numerous ash trees throughout the community. Understanding the life cycle of the insect, the diagnostics and the treatments are paramount in finding ways to stop progress of this pest. Knowing how to address the resulting loss of ash trees will help Wilton sustain its Tree City status while working to prevent damage to our town’s trees in the years to come.