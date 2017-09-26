Wilton Bulletin

Community Nursery’s Duck Dash returns Sept. 30

By Wilton Bulletin on September 26, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Three-year-old Community Nursery students decorate duck cut-outs in preparation for the second annual Duck Dash.

Hundreds of rubber duckies will race across the pond at Merwin Meadows Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, during Community Nursery School of Wilton’s second annual Duck Dash, from 11 to 2.

The Duck Dash will also feature food trucks, raffles, a giant inflatable obstacle course, carnival games and more.

Proceeds will go to support Community Nursery’s scholarship program and a portion will be donated to Americares to support hurricane relief. All are invited to attend.

The second annual Duck Dash is sponsored by:

  • Wilton Hardware.
  • Pinocchio Pizza.
  • Village Market.
  • SDSS Martial Arts.
  • Community Nursery School of Wilton’s Class of 2017.
  • College Creamery.
  • Friends of Community Nursery School of Wilton.
  • JoyRide.
  • Marly’s Bar & Bistro.
  • Wilton Pizza & Toozy Patza.
  • Zawack Shack.

Information: duckdashwilton@gmail.com

