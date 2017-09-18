Boys soccer: Wilton blanked by Rams, Wreckers

The Wilton High boys soccer is still searched for its first win of the season, after losses last week to New Canaan and Staples.

The Warriors (0-3-1) suffered their third shutout loss in six days on Saturday, falling to undefeated Staples (2-0-2) by a score of 4-0.

The Wreckers scored three of those goals in the first half. Anton Mahr led the scoring with two goals, with other goals by Steven Frost and Sam Liles.

Going into last Wednesday’s game, both Wilton and New Canaan had not recorded a win, and the Rams hadn’t scored a goal in their first two losses, having been outscored 9-0.

New Canaan took care of both those issues as they came away with a 2-0 win at Kristine Lilly Field.

Wilton clearly put forth a better team effort then they did against Norwalk two days earlier, fixing many of their faults from that game. Since the Rams don’t possess the speed and overall skills that Norwalk demonstrated, the game was a more favorable matchup for the Warriors, who looked to break into the win column.

“I felt we controlled the tempo of the game, came ready to play, played more focused, and wanted to get a win, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net,” said senior co-captain Kevin Connolly. “This was a game we felt we could win, but we have to keep our heads up and more forward and focus on our next game.”

Wilton had several early chances to open the scoring, but missed opportunities or New Canaan’s keeper, Jack Richardson, kept the Warriors off the board.

The Warriors showed more organized play and rushes up the field, which led to good scoring chances. They attacked the 50/50 balls and made passes with a purpose. Senior co-captain John Brown was either the catalyst or the shooter on Wilton early scoring attempts.

In the third minute of play, John Zizzadoro made a long throw-in to Brown down the line and he was able to turn the corner on his defender, but came away with nothing for their efforts. Brown lofted several corner kicks into the box in the first 21 minutes of the game, but again nothing to show for it.

Brown’s best chance came in the 16th minute of play when he took a pass from Kari Pfeiffer and had his man beat. Brown saw the far corner open, pounded his shot toward the corner, but Richardson made diving save to keep the game scoreless. Richardson also came off the goal line numerous times to stop other potential Warrior scoring chances.

As any soccer coach will tell you, if you don’t capitalize on your early scoring chances it give your opponent hope and confidence. The game remained scoreless until the 44th minute of play when Cole Kammerer was the benefactor of the Warriors inability of clearing the ball from in front of the goal.

The ball got lofted in front of the net, with several players trying to make a play on it. Wilton keeper Tyler Smith tried to corral it, but was unsuccessful and Kammerer found the open net for the 1-0 Rams lead.

After the goal the Rams seemed to have more spirited play and the Warriors didn’t have as many scoring opportunities as they had in the first half. Brown had two long shots in the first ten minutes of the second half, but both sailed over the crossbar.

New Canaan iced the game with just 3:08 left to play. Stephen Curiale sent a corner kick into the box that found Diego Cidon, who scored for the 2-0 lead.

Wilton will try to get into the win column this Friday when it hosts St. Joseph at 4.