Dominating win by McCormick at Wilton Invitational

Morgan McCormick became one of a handful of runners to win two titles at the Wilton XC Invitational, as the senior crushed the field in Saturday’s 29th running of the annual cross-country race.

McCormick, the defending champ, lowered her time from last year’s race by a whopping 38 seconds to finish the 4,000-meter course in a time of 14:31.5. She beat runner-up Kate Wiser, a freshman from Pomperaug, by nearly 36 seconds.

Her time, which measured out to a per-mile pace of 5:48, was among the fastest ever run at the invitational. Going back to 2000, the best times have been turned in by Megan Owens of Killingly in 2000 (14:17 for 2.8 miles), Gabi Richichi of New Fairfield in 2014 (13:59 for 2.5 miles), Sarah Cotton of Daniel Hand (13:49 for 2.4 miles) and Caroline McDonagh of Darien in 2007 (14:01 for 2.4 miles).

Her margin of victory is the third biggest over the past 17 years, behind Kerri Lyons of Wilton in 2004 (margin of 45 seconds) and Cotton in 2009 (plus 41).

She joined other two-winners in Cotton, Richichi, McDonagh and Lyons, who is the only three-time winner from 2003 to 2005.

Saturday’s varsity girls race had 118 finishers from 17 schools.

Complete results from the girls varsity, JV and freshman races can be found here.

After McCormick, the next Wilton finisher was Emily Welch, who was 28th in a time of 16:33.49. She was followed by Paula Perez Pelaez (53rd, 17:16.67), Carly Sullivan (70th, 17:50.54), Eliza Snyder (72nd, 17:56.97), Elizabeth Lynch (77th, 18:25.19), Caleigh McMorris (78th, 18:27.1), Caroline Denneen (89th, 18:54.01), Margaret Fiesel (96th, 19:11.92) and Hannah Bracken (101st, 19:23.2).

Kellenberg Memorial from Long Island was the team winner in the large-school division with 43 points, beating out Greenwich (88), Trumbull (93), Shelton (98), Fairfield Ludlowe (98), Wilton (116), Staples (184) and Amity (207).

Greenwich was led by Zoe Harris, who was sixth overall in 15:42.88, while Ludlowe got a 13th-place effort from Paige Davis (15:52.95). Trumbull was led by Margaret LoSchiavo, who was 16th in 16:06.21.

Pomperaug won the small-school division.

Thompson wins boys race

The boys varsity race also had a repeat winner, as Fairfield Prep’s Drew Thompson defended his title with a comfortable win. The senior ran a time of 15:42.77 for 5,000 meters to beat runner-up Robert Dillon of Shelton by 26 seconds.

The race featured 165 runners from 21 teams.

Complete results from the boys varsity, JV and freshman races can be found here.

The Wilton boys were led by Flynn Crowther, who was 76th overall in a time of 18:57.64. He was followed by Nicholas Ivanov (87th, 19:19.01), Ryan Healey (97th, 19:37.11), Tyler Zengo (100th, 19:38.2), Benjamin Leung (105th, 19:58.88), Richard Dineen (137th, 21:17.35), Jake Beshlian (141st, 21:24.98), Julian Alber (142nd 21:29.03) and Jason Cai (158th, 17:55.05).

Amity was the team winner in the large-school division with 48 points, followed by Fairfield Prep (69), Trumbull (73), Shelton (85), Kennedy (125), Ludlowe (162), Greenwich (163), Wilton (220), Westhill (232) and Ridgefield (258).

Trumbull was led by a pair of top-20 finishes in the combined field by Tyler Rubush (12th, 17:04.06) and Chris Alegi (17th, 17:17.84). For Ludlowe, Kabir Chavan placed 10th in a time of 16:57.87. Alexander Kosyakov led the way for Greenwich, finishing 26th (17:37.07).

John Jay-Cross River (N.Y.) won the small school division with 49 points, followed by Pomperaug (56),New Canaan (80), Guilford (99), New Fairfield (128), Joel Barlow (166), Bethel (172), Seymour (231), Christian Heritage (253) and Greens Farms Academy (259). Alexander Urbahn had a top-20 finish in the combined field for New Canaan, placing 15th in a time of 17:11.09.