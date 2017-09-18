Planning Commission hosts special meeting

The Planning and Zoning Department has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, Sept. 18, to begin the process of outlining procedures and scheduling to write the 10-year update to the Plan of Conservation and Development.

The meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m. in the town hall annex, 238 Danbury Raod.

The plan has to be updated under state law every 10 years. The latest plan was adopted on Jan. 1, 2010, and the 10th anniversary is down the road. First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice said Planning Director Bob Nerney wants to get started in 2018, rather than wait another year, because interest in development on Route 7 has been running high.

“I think it’s something the town will be pursuing in the not so distant future,” Nerney said earlier this year of the work, which would involve gathering thoughts and opinions from a number of boards and commissions in town.

“My guess is there may be a focus on economic development opportunities in town, and trying to balance those with more traditional objectives on the quality of life,” Nerney said.

He said of lot of unexpected things have occurred since the 2010 plan was adopted, like the recovery from the Great Recession, after which there has been a greater interest in economic development and a realization that it is an important component of the quality of life.

“The quality of life with the community is tied to planning initiatives,” Nerney said.

It’s not strictly a Planning and Zoning document.

“It’s really a townwide document, integrating all these ideas, and it involves a lot of public discussion,” Nerney said.

Charrettes, meetings at which the public may share ideas, will be scheduled.

The question of what town boards and commissions will add to the plan is up in the air.