Girls soccer: Wreckers hand Wilton first loss

The Staples football team routed Wilton team 49-3 on Friday night and the Wilton boys soccer team was shut out 4-0 earlier on Saturday, so the Wilton girls soccer team looked to end the weekend on a high note.

Wilton and Staples both entered the game undefeated with 3-0 records, and both teams also had not been scored. Staples had outscored their opponents 13-0, while Wilton outscored the opposition 6-0.

The Wilton faithful came up short on both accounts, as the Warriors were shut out 2-0 by the Wreckers at Kristine Lilly Soccer Field.

“We had to adjust our starting lineup due to several injured players, so we didn’t have the cohesiveness as we did in our first three games,” said Wilton head coach Renato Topalli. “A lot of our players stepped up today and gave us a great effort and we’re proud of them. Staples is a good team, but we see them again without injuries, the outcome should be different.

“We put ourselves in position to win. We had several good opportunities to tie the game or go ahead, but we just couldn’t finish them,” he continued. “It’s a long season and if they stay positive and focused, the goals will come.”

Staples controlled the ball for a good part of the first half. The game’s first quality scoring chance was by the home in the 13th minute of play. Lindsay Groves made a run down the right and had a step on her defender. She centered the ball through the goal crease, but no one there to get a foot on it.

The Wreckers broke the scoreless tie in the 15th minute. Wilton’s goalie, senior co-captain Taylor Floyd, made the save on the first shot but was unable to corral the ball, and Ava Sivinski was at the doorstep to put home the rebound and give Staples the 1-0 lead.

Wilton looked to tie the score in the 19th minute but Sophia Sudano’s direct kick sailed high. Staples led 1-0 at the half.

Staples kept the offensive pressure on in the second half by attacking the net, but Floyd was up to the challenge for the Warriors as she punched several shots away from the net.

On defense the Wreckers did a good job of stopping organized runs up the field by the Warriors. In the 53rd minute the Warriors had their first good chance to tie the score in the second half. Paisley Eagan was even with her defender and saw the near corner of the goal open. She put her left foot on a shot, but it went just wide of the net.

In the 65th minute Andrea Benalcazar lofted the ball to the goal mouth. The ball found the head of Groves, but her header also went wide.

With just over nine minutes to play the Wreckers increased their lead to 2-0 on a goal by Ashley Wright. Kathryn Laleggio took a hard shot on net that Floyd saved, but again couldn’t find the handle and Wright was left unmarked on the back side and put home the score.

“The goals we gave up today were soft goals, which came due to our mistakes,” said senior co-captain Chloe Zimmermann. “We’re a little banged up and we tried our best. We just made a few mistakes at the wrong time. We had our chances. We just didn’t put them away. We have to learn from today’s loss, move on, and get stronger.”