Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 7 in Norwalk on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to surveying work. The work will be performed on both the northbound and southbound sides of Route 7 from Grist Mill Road to Exit 2, which is Route 123, New Canaan Avenue.

Traffic control personnel and signs will guide motorists through the work zone.

Modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions.