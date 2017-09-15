Gardens welcome visitors on Sunday

Wilton Bulletin

Pixie Perennials garden will be open to visitors on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 4.

Two Wilton gardens will be open to visitors on Sunday, Sept. 17, as part of The Garden Conservancy’s Open Days program. Pixie Perennials and the Tom and Doreen Harris garden will be open from 10 to 4.

Pixie Perennials is a terraced perennial garden on four acres that surrounds a 1740 home. A small rock garden leads to a fish pond. In late summer a stand of perovskia creates a blue backdrop for fall flowering perennials.

Home-grown perennials and shrubs, plus garden ornaments and vintage watering cans will be for sale on the back patio and adjacent areas. Plus, a pop-up boutique in the barn will feature items for sale by local artisans, including:

  • Ellen Hoverkamp — Photographic note cards, prints, scarves & book.  
  • Nod Hill Mosaics — Embellished gardening and kitchen aprons, mosaics.
  • Melissa Kornfeld — Oil painter, specializes in portraiture, landscapes and abstract work.
  • Hello Natural – 100% handmade organic goat soap
  • Little Red Hen Redux – Prosperity hens, handcrafted soft sculpture elephants, beaded flowers, clothespin mermaids, and soft stuffed paper dolls.

Pixie Perennials is on Nod Hill road, 0.9 mile up from the intersection with Ridgefield Road. Visitors may park in the driveway or on Spruce Meadow and walk the short distance to the garden.

gardens

The Harris garden as photographed earlier this week.

The Harris garden, at 9 Shagbark Place, has been 22 years in the making. Complementing the owners’ modern home, the garden was originally designed to provide cut flowers but has evolved to include structure provided by boxwoods and unusual trees. There is also a “prairie vibe,” according to designer Laura Tuttle Stabell, with a generous planting of grasses. This time of year visitors should find rudbeckia, a mix of sedums, dianthus, dahlias, grasses, and a variety of perennials including asters, monkshood, and bluebeard.

Stabell will be on hand at the garden at 11 and 4.

Admission to each garden is $7 for Garden Conservancy members and nonmembers without tickets purchased in advance. Information: gardenconservancy.org.

 

