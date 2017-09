The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 8 through Sept. 14, 2017.

38 Breeds Hill Place: Richard L. and Elaine W. Laux, to Daniel and Lauri McLaughlin, $912,500.

4 Belden Hill Road: Kenneth D. and Kathleen D. Warner, to Michael J. Gorman and Natalya R. Utesheva, $685,000.