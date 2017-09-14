Wilton Youth Football scoreboard

Wilton Youth Football teams had the following results in action from last weekend:
Third grade
Ridgefield Black 14, Wilton Blue 6
The Wilton Blue third grade football team played its first-ever home game last Saturday evening against Ridgefield Black under the lights at Tom Fujitani Field.
The Warriors started on offense behind quarterback Colin Faherty with solid blocking by offensive linemen Matthew Fogarty, August Furman, Keegan Kazan, Wyatt Hoffstatter, Michael Lenz and Emmett Sommer. The Warriors were forced to punt in spite of three strong attempts by running back Sawyer Fasano.
Ridgefield ran for a touchdown on its opening drive, making the score 7-0. Hayden Leitten and Trey Hall of Wilton provided strong support from the sidelines. The first half ended with a big stop in the backfield by linebackers Keegan Kazan and Emmett Sommer.
The Warrior defense, including Michael Duarte, Dennis Dustin, Kayden Kazan, Kevin Macken and Nick Skillin, faced a surging Ridgefield after the half. Scoring on second down, Ridgefield went up 14-0.
Wilton came roaring back with a fumble recovery by Keegan Kazan and huge touchdown run by Colin Faherty, making the score 14-6. Time unfortunately ran out on the game and the Warriors lost 14-6.
The Warriors (0-1-1) continue their season on Saturday night against Darien White at home on Fujitani Field at 5.
Wilton White 6, Darien White 0
Wilton White beat Darien White 6-0 last Saturday afternoon in front of a raucous home crowd.
The defense was suffocating behind great defensive plays and tackles by Declan Jackson, Brady Corry, Dylan Flanagan, Henry Snow, Andrew Zareski, Wyatt Kreter, Mark Sylvester and Trey Rivera, including a game-ending fumble recovery by Corry.
On offense, the Warriors got some great runs by Liam Pierson, Charlie Heffernan, Corry, Flanagan, Jackson and Sylvester, behind the strong blocking of Jaxon Lin, Mark Whitman, Cole Herbst, Billy Greeff and Cooper Rekow, but couldn’t find the end zone until Jackson powered it in from the one-yard line late in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors ahead for good.
Fourth grade
Wilton Blue 26, Darien Blue 6
Wilton Blue (2-0) hosted its second home game Saturday night against the Darien Blue Wave White.
The Warriors scored on the opening drive with a big carry by Kieran Wiseman followed by runs by Emma VanHeyst and quarterback Charlie Calabrese. Wiseman punched the ball in from inside the five-yard line and Calabrese followed with the extra point.
Wiseman led the offense with three touchdowns on the night behind strong blocking by Jack Bernard, Quint Furman, Hunter Lishnoff, Josh Meltzer, Charlie Roy, Theo Satrazemis, Grant Stein and Max Totten. The final touchdown of the game was on a run by VanHeyst. Jake Padilla scored the second extra point of the night with great showing by Will Byrnes, Trevien Goldman and Erik Kiernan, while Patch Angerame and Ellie Smith provided significant support from the sidelines.
The Warrior defense performed similarly well. Big stops in the first half by Craig O’Neill, Marco Chila and Blake Ongley, with support from Mason Behar, Michael Butler, Evan Christianson, Jack McMenamey, Grant Santosky and Cayden Stevens, ended the half sending Darien scoreless into the locker room.
The Warrior defense continued to frustrate Darien in the second half with big plays by Theo Satrazemis, Mason Behar and Charlie Roy. Darien scored in the fourth quarter changing the scoreboard to 20-6. Wilton answered on the next series and then held Darien with a big stop on third down by Curtis Jackson to end the game. All the while the talented Wilton Cheer Squad comprised of Alyssa Duarte, Chloe DuBrock, Jordyn Ennis, Zoe Erickson, Liliana Finn, Lila Fryer, Alexandra Furman, Arwen Garcia, Lainey Kovach, Sofi Tullio and Emma Wilson cheered the team to victory.
Fifth grade
Wilton Blue 24, Ridgefield Black 8
Wilton Blue had another strong performance on Sunday against a tough Ridgefield Black team.
Wilton’s Liam Murphy forced a fumble on the second play of the game, and the Wilton offense responded by taking the ball down the field on a solid, nine-play drive for the first score of the game. Strong running by Cael Dexter, Jack Schwartz, Luke Ginsburg and James Jackowski got the Warriors into the red zone and a key fourth and long pass from Liam Snyder to Ginsburg set Wilton up for the score. Two plays later, Snyder followed a strong push by offensive lineman Jack Huntley, Ryan Meenan, Cole Siegel, Jaxon Thomas, CJ Young and Henry Soojian for the touchdown.
Wilton’s next two touchdowns came on big plays, with Dexter scampering 55 yards down the sideline and Charlie Keller executing a perfect fake reverse to score from 15 yards out. Three successful PAT’s by Ginsburg had the Warriors up 24-0 early in the third quarter.
Wilton’s defense continued to dominate, forcing Ridgefield into three-and-out punting situations on six of their eight drives. Nate Jackson led the defense with six tackles and Ryan Stocker, Maja Driscoll, Ray Ferranti, Vito Banner, Jack Santosky, David Schubkegel and Liam McKiernan made important contributions to the defensive effort with at least one tackle each.
One big play by Ridgefield led to its only score of the day, and the Warriors took the victory with a final score of 24-8.
Seventh grade
Wilton Blue 14, New Canaan Red 14
In a rivalry game that had a playoff feel, New Canaan Red battled Wilton Blue Sunday at Fujitani Field.
Wilton started on defense and set the tone early with a Michael Colavecchio tackle for a loss. However, New Canaan was able score on a long crossing route pass and broken defense. A gang tackle by Jamie Cristini, Xander Petrides, Quinn Stengrim and Christopher Capone denied New Canaan the extra point.
On its first offensive series, Wilton was able to move the ball past midfield on runs by Quinn Stengrim, Spencer Liston and Xander Petrides. Wilton’s offensive line of Luke Totten, Connor Sweeney, Alexander Dempster, Jamie Cristini and Andrew Kress was once again able to establish the run. Andrew Acosta-Rua connected with Caleb Rath for a 51-yard touchdown pass. Wilton was also unable to convert the extra point, leaving the score at 6-6.
On New Canaan’s next offensive series, cornerback Caleb Rath intercepted a pass, putting Wilton on midfield. With hard running from Petrides, Stengrim and Christopher Capone and a pass interference penalty, Wilton was able to march the ball to inside the New Canaan 20-yard line. With no time left on the clock, Acosta-Rua connected with Rath in the back of the end zone to put up their second score of the game. Nicholas Walden pulled down a pass to the back right corner of the end zone to convert the two-point conversion. bringing the score to 14-6 at the half.
The teams exchanged punts to open the second half, before the New Canaan returner broke a tackle, found a seam, and returned Wilton’s second punt of the half for a touchdown. New Canaan added the two-point conversion to bring the score to 14-14.
Wilton turned the ball over, leaving New Canaan on Wilton’s 42 yard line. New Canaan was able to drive the ball to inside the Wilton two-yard line and chew up the clock. New Canaan ran seven plays inside the Wilton 12-yard line but were not able to score as Wilton’s defense came up big each time. A tremendous defensive play by cornerback Charlie Guglielmo, knocking a slant pass down, and several huge gang tackles that included Petrides, Stengrim and Walden and many others saved the game.
Eighth grade
Wilton White 14, Ridgefield Black 13
Wilton White fought back from a disappointing 14-7 loss to Fairfield Black to avenge last season’s last second loss to Ridgefield.
Wilton scored first in the second quarter behind a 54-yard touchdown burst up the middle by Joe deGrasse. deGrasse powered behind a wedge of blockers that included Ryan Farrar, Joe Schiavone, Jimmy Luce, Michael Breen, Ciara Garcia, Danny Doran, Ben Pond, Christian Bazarian and Chris Calderone.
Ridgefield fought back and tied the game 7-7 with a touchdown pass with less than a minute to go in the first half.
Wilton’s defense carried the day as Wade Steffens intercepted a Ridgefield pass and Charlie Fischer recovered a fumble. Other defensive standouts were Silva, Luce deGrasse, Schiavone and Andrew Pellicano. Ryan Jackson and Jackson also contributed on both sides of the ball.
Wilton took the lead for good late in the third quarter on a scramble by quarterback Grant Masterson, who avoided pressure to hit Parker Woodring, who outran the defense for a 65-yard touchdown. Woodring successfully kicked both extra points.
In an exact repeat of last year’s heartbreaking loss, Ridgefield scored on a running play with less than a minute to play. Ridgefield decided to go for two, but was stopped at the one-inch line as linebacker Silva stopped the receiver just shy of the goal line to seal the victory.