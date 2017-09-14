NAMI offers support group for parents

School is back in session and for many children, so is the academic and social stress that can cause behavioral changes. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) is a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The group meets Mondays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23, from 10-11:30 a.m., at G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton.

The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. Metings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently. Parents come from Redding, Weston, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area.

For more information contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or beth44es@gmail.com or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or eliasvanessa5@gmail.com.