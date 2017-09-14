Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Wilton Rotary Carnival, Friday, Sept. 15, 6-10 p.m., Wilton High School Tennis Courts, 395 Danbury Road. Rides, games, food. A drawing for a new Specialized bike takes place on Sunday. Tickets for the drawing are $10.

Language of Flowers Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 16, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. During Victorian times every sentiment could be conveyed by choice of bloom. Children 6 to 12 years old will learn how to prepare and flatten flowers for a botanical book cover. Snack is flower-shaped iced sugar cookies. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register for either program: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-76207257.

Wilton Rotary Carnival, Saturday, Sept. 16, noon-10 p.m., Wilton High School Tennis Courts, 395 Danbury Road. Rides, games, food. A drawing for a new Specialized bike takes place on Sunday. Tickets for the drawing are $10.

Wilton Rotary Carnival, Sunday, Sept. 17, noon-5, Wilton High School Tennis Courts, 395 Danbury Road. Rides, games, food. A drawing for a new Specialized bike takes place on Sunday. Tickets for the drawing are $10.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest, Sunday, Sept. 17, 4-9 p.m., Kiwanis Pavilion, Wilton YMCA, Danbury Road. German food and beverages, oom-pah band, children’s activities. Ticket details at WiltonoctOberfest.org.

College Essay Workshop, Sunday, Sept. 17, 5-6 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, Station Road. Carolyn Field will provide guidance on picking a topic and how students can present themselves in a positive way. She will share examples of effective essays and pitfalls to avoid. Suggested donation of $10 to benefit Trackside. Reservations: Amy Nassef at 203-834-2888 or visit trackside.org.

Preventing Falls, Monday, Sept. 18, 11-noon, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Norwalk Hospital physical therapist Carie Cole will present an overview of fall prevention and fall risks associated with aging. To register, call 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 18, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

Art Exhibition/Reception, Monday, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Wynn Yarrow will present her work. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

College Essay Workshop, Monday, Sept. 18, 7-8 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, Station Road. Carolyn Field will provide guidance on picking a topic and how students can present themselves in a positive way. She will share examples of effective essays and pitfalls to avoid. Suggested donation of $10 to benefit Trackside. Reservations: Amy Nassef at 203-834-2888 or visit trackside.org

Wasps vs Beetles: How We Are Fighting the Emerald Ash Borer in Connecticut, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Ecologist Dr. Claire Rutledge presents the challenge posed by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. Co-sponsored by the Wilton Tree Committee of the Wilton Conservation Commission and Wilton Library. Free, registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

Stay at Home in Wilton Walking Club, Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the parking lot on Autumn Ridge off Sharp Hill Road. Free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, Friday, Sept. 22, 10 to noon, Wilton Library. An introductory session for seventh graders to adults, and sixth graders accompanied by adults. Valid Connecticut library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement Form required. Space limited to one student per session. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6342.

Booked for Lunch Historical Book Discussion Group, Friday, Sept. 22, 12:30 to 2, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. This month’s discussion is on No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II by Doris Kearns Goodwin. Bring a bag lunch, the society provides a beverage and dessert. Free, registration requested: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Sept. 23, Wilton Library. Early buying from 9 to 10 a.m. with $5 admission, and regular buying from 10 to 5. The Awesome Autumn Book Sale features a wide selection of books, DVDs and CDs for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 to noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

How to Bind a Book, Saturday, Sept. 23, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will use linen or flax to bind a book of Colonial recipes. Snack included. The cost is $10 for members, maximum $25 per family; $15 for non-members, maximum $35 per family. Register in advance by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sunday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library. The Awesome Autumn Book Sale features a wide selection of books, DVDs and CDs for purchase. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Monday, Sept. 25, 10-5, Wilton Library. Last day of this year’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale with all items at half price. Proceeds benefit the library. Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, Sept. 25, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in for knitters and crocheters. No registration required.

The Village Movement 15th Anniversary Celebration, Monday, Sept. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. A live simulcast featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, author of Being Mortal, speaking from Boston on community, choice and living life with a purpose. Wine and hors d’oeuvre reception follows. Free, reservations required; 203-762-2600.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 11 to noon, Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. For details and to register, call the senior center at 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Wilton League of Women Voters Meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 11:30, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Guest speaker will be Carol Reimers, newly elected president of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut. Light lunch. Cost is $20. Advance reservations requested. Call Tina Gardner at 203-762-9678 or visit wiltonlwv.org.

WLA/SCORE: Proud Product? Polished Presentation with Ira Joe Fisher, Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar that will help small business owners learn how to make great presentations. Ira Joe Fisher will present his Speaking Fearlessly approach. Check-in begins at 5:30. No charge, but registration required: 203-831-0065 or www.scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Things You Must Know About Getting into College, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. College admissions consultant Beth Manners covers the college admissions process and answers questions, from creating a college list to writing stand-out essays. High school students and parents are welcome. Space limited. Registration highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 30, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make maslin bread with blackberries while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Ambler Farm Day, Sunday, Oct. 1, noon-4, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Visit with farm animals, make a scare crow, hay rides, apple slingshot, punkin chucker, crafts, pumpkin patch, apple pies, and more. $20 per car load. Information: amblerfarm.org.

How to Respond to an Overdose, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library Rimer Room. Training session and demonstration on how to acquire and administer Narcan, a lifesaving drug that may be given in the event of an opioid overdose. Local legislators and experts will discuss legislative efforts and other resources to combat the opioid crisis. Free Narcan kits will be distributed courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital. Registration recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Ambler Farm Reads, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2:15-3 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Two- through four-year-olds are invited to join Wilton Library in a visit to Ambler Farm for theme-based stories and a nature walk. Children must be accompanied by caregivers and may check books out at the farm with their Wilton Library cards. No fee, but registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6336.