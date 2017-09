Bryan Haeffele photos

An estimated 2,500 motorcycles took part in this year’s CT United Ride on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event’s turnout was second only to the 10th anniversary ride that drew about 3,000. It began in Norwalk, passing through eight more towns including Wilton, before concluding in Bridgeport. The event typically raises about $30,000 to $40,000 for various 9-11 and emergency response charities. The contributions are handed out at an annual public ceremony later in the fall.