Ambler Farm Day returns Oct. 1

Ambler Farm will hold its signature event, the 17th Annual Ambler Farm Day, on Sunday, Oct. 1, from noon to 4. Families are invited to enjoy the apple slingshot, visit with farm animals, make a scarecrow, hay rides, trebuchet, children’s crafts, pumpkin patch, live music, homemade apple pies and baked goods.

The cost is $20 per family upon entrance to the event. Visit amblerfarm.org for more information.

Ambler Farm Day Committee organizers are asking for used clothes donations for the Make-Your-Own-Scarecrow activity. This popular activity relies on the generosity of donations to make it such a success. Donations of long-sleeved shirts and pants only may be dropped off at the bins outside the White Carriage Barn at Ambler Farm.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers for the day of the event. Anyone interested may email Cathy Birch at catherine.birch@yahoo.com.