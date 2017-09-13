Wilton Bulletin

Three seniors are Merit semifinalists

By Wilton Bulletin on September 13, 2017

merit

From left are Wilton High School seniors Michael Wallace, Mia Ruefenacht and James Trentos.

Three Wilton High School seniors have been named National Merit semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are Mia A. Ruefenacht, James K. Trentos and Michael D. Wallace.

The students took the fall 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors. Nationally, more than 1.5 million students took the exam and approximately 16,000 were named National Merit semifinalists. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of United States seniors.

These students have the opportunity to continue in the competition for Merit Scholarship awards that will be offered next spring.  

