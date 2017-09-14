Acing the essay

Trackside Teen Center will offer a free college essay workshop for high school seniors on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. Consultant Carolyn Field will review the Common Application essay prompts so students can find a topic that will allow them to present themselves in a positive and compelling way. She will also review pitfalls to avoid and share examples of effective essays written by former high school seniors.

The workshops are free, but there is a suggested $10 donation to benefit Trackside. Reservations are suggested by calling Amy Nassef at 203-834-2888 or visiting trackside.org.