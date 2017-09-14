Wilton Bulletin

Acing the essay

By Wilton Bulletin on September 14, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Trackside Teen Center will offer a free college essay workshop for high school seniors on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. Consultant Carolyn Field will review the Common Application essay prompts so students can find a topic that will allow them to present themselves in a positive and compelling way. She will also review pitfalls to avoid and share examples of effective essays written by former high school seniors.

The workshops are free, but there is a suggested $10 donation to benefit Trackside. Reservations are suggested by calling Amy Nassef at 203-834-2888 or visiting trackside.org.

Tags:

Previous Post Editorial: Get involved Next Post Wilton youth soccer scoreboard
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress