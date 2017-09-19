Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Thanks to Trackside for being so accommodating

By Mike McGroarty and Mark Logan on September 19, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editors:

We are writing to thank Trackside and its executive director Mark Ketley for allowing A Better Chance of Wilton (ABC) to hold its Welcome Back Party at the Trackside Teen Center.

Each year, ABC invites its returning and new scholars and their families to a get together in Wilton to kick off the school year. The scholars are welcomed by ABC board members, host families and other volunteers in order to provide as smooth a transition as possible to their new home for the school year. As we have a large group and need to move forward with our event whether it rains or shines, Trackside provided the perfect venue with its ample indoor seating and a full kitchen that is available for use.

Mark was unbelievably accommodating and went out of his way to make sure our event was a success. We are fortunate to have such a terrific facility in town and look forward to using Trackside for future events.

Mike McGroarty and Mark Logan
Host Family Selection Co-Chairs
Wilton, Sept. 9

