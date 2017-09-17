Letter: GOP solicits candidates for town positions

To the Editors:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee has a responsibility to recommend candidates for positions on the myriad of town boards and commissions.

The town website lists several opportunities available now and more could become available by year’s end. We are asking for interested Republican and Unaffiliated residents of Wilton to advise us of their willingness to serve the town.

The town’s website provides information on the variety of appointed and elected boards and commissions in Wilton.

If you wish to serve your town as a volunteer, please send us your brief résumé along with your areas of interest so that we can match your qualifications to the appropriate commissions.

Mail: Wilton RTC, Attn: Peter Wrampe, P.O. Box 301, Wilton, CT 06897.

Peter Wrampe

Co-Chair Candidate Research & Recruitment

Wilton, Sept. 6