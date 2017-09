Western Connecticut Health Network will present a free health seminar on preventing falls on Monday, Sept. 18, 11 to noon, at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. The featured speaker will be Carie Cole, a clinical specialist in physical therapy at Norwalk Hospital. Her presentation includes discussion of falls as well as an overview of fall prevention and fall risks associated with aging.

To register, call 1-866-NHB-WELL.