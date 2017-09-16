Wilton vet causes disturbance

A Wilton resident and local veterinarian who was arrested here on July 14 for third- degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct was arrested in Westport on Aug. 31.

Norwalk Superior Court records show Nicholas Sitinas, 57, of Wilton, was arraigned Sept. 1 on charges from Westport of second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and second-degree breach of peace. All the charges are misdemeanors.

The Westport arrest stemmed from an incident Aug. 31 in which he allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs and called officers “peons” after he was asked to leave Rizzuto’s Restaurant and Bar in Westport, according to a police report.

Court records show Sitinas was released on $2,500 bond. He has not yet entered a plea and his next court date is Oct. 18.

Westport police responded to Rizzuto’s Restaurant and Bar around 10 p.m. on Aug. 31 for reports of an unruly customer. Officers learned that Rizzuto’s staff had requested Sitinas to leave as he was causing a disturbance. Officers asked Sitinas several times to leave the bar, which he refused to do. Sitinas finally began to leave on his own. Once outside, officers requested his identification. Sitinas refused to give his identification, then began screaming in the officers’ faces and pushing through them. At that point, Sitinas was taken to the ground by the officers and placed in handcuffs. Sitinas continued to yell at the officers saying he is a doctor and the officers are “peons,” and that he is going to sue the department.

Several patrons of the restaurant completed sworn statements documenting Sitinas’ behavior prior to police arrival, which included making anti-Semitic remarks, according to police.

Sitinas was a co-owner of South Wilton Veterinary Group but it is not clear if he still is. He is not listed among the staff veterinarians on the company website and his page has been taken down. The business could not be reached for comment. He was also not reachable by telephone, because his number is unlisted.

Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk said the arrest in Wilton on July 14 was due to a domestic incident. No further information about that incident was available. His next court date on the Wilton charges is Oct. 4.