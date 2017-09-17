McFadden awarded honor

Deborah McFadden, chair of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee has been awarded a 2017 Women’s Leadership Award by the Connecticut State Democratic Party. She will accept the award at the Ella T. Grasso Women’s Leadership Awards Brunch on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Aqua Club in Plantsville.

“Deb’s unflagging devotion to Wilton and to Democratic principles have made a huge difference in her community, and makes her a deserving recipient of this award,” said Democratic State Chairman Nick Balletto. “Her willingness to serve her party at all levels and work with a variety of constituencies in pursuit of effective, compassionate government is what Democrats are all about.”

McFadden, a former selectman again seeking a seat on the board this year, has devoted close to two decades of voluntary service to Wilton and the Democratic Party. She served as town constable for several terms, and has served on the boards of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, the Wilton Security Task Force, and Trackside Teen Center. She has volunteered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, STAR, the Boy Scouts, PTA and her church.

Prior to moving here, she served as an executive in the Mayor’s Office of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is a former member of the Electoral College.

“Deborah’s deep personal commitment, ideas, and tireless efforts have advanced democracy on the local, state and national levels,” said Ross Tartell, who nominated McFadden for the award. “She has had, and continues to have a significant impact on our community and on the state of Connecticut.”

“I’m honored to receive this award,” said McFadden. “Given my fellow recipients and those who have won previously, I can only be inspired to do more.”

The brunch begins at 11. Tickets, $65 per person and $650 for a table of 10, are available at http://bit.ly/2h1Ymwo.