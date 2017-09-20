Wilton Bulletin

No races, no bike rides

By Wilton Bulletin on September 20, 2017

Stay at Home in Wilton is offering community members the opportunity to help senior citizens without any of the strenuous races, walks, bike rides, swims, and more other charities use as fund-raisers. The group is promoting its Don’t Walk campaign, in which donations may be made online at stayathomeinwilton.org. Contributions enable Stay at Home in Wilton to assist seniors with volunteer help and social activities. From left, in back, are Dick King, Phil Richards, Dr. Peter Dodds, Jim Kapustka, Ann Newton, and Jeff Miller. In front are Chris Delmar, Ellen Kapustka, Pat Wernig, and Barbara Sage.

