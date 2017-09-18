Children learn to bind a book

Although we are a long way from clay tablets and papyrus rolls, not much has changed in modern times to the basics of how books are bound. Children ages 6 to 12 may make their own small book on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

They will use an easy stitch with linen or flax to bind a book of Colonial “receipts” (recipes) that have been used in the Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids workshops at the society. Recipes include bannock cakes, pease porridge, pickles, an amulet of green peas, apple tansey, fairy butter, pumpkin bread, cranberry shortbread, New Year’s “cakes,” New England chowder, cheese soufflé with ramps, and pea and watercress Rappahannock. A snack is included, which the children will help prepare.

The cost is $10 for members, maximum $25 per family; $15 for non-members, maximum $35 per family. Register in advance by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.