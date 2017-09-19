P&Z approves parking garage expansion

The Planning and Zoning Commission during its first meeting since the summer break Sept. 11 unanimously approved a net 500 new parking spaces in garages of The Wilton Corporate Park, a major office complex on Danbury Road that Town Planning Director Bob Nerney has called the gateway to Wilton.

The property owner managers, David Marcus Partners, said they need more garage space because corporate offices have more employees these days, since the recession nearly a decade ago. The coporate park is a 33-acre campus near the Norwalk line.

The main three companies in the buildings whose garages must be expanded are A.C. Nielsen, the marketing and media information company, Louis Dreyfus Commodities, and AIG Insurance.

The garage at 40 Danbury Road now has 492 spaces, and will grow by 185 spaces, according to plans on file at the town’s planning and zoning office. The garage at 50 Danbury Road now has 1,089 spaces, and will grow by 326 spaces.

Those parking totals include some surface parking in lots at the complex.

The approval came despite a complaint by a single neighbor of the garage at 40 Danbury Road that the garage is a noisy place in the winter, when snow removal trucks are at work.

“I want to make sure the neighborhood doesn’t bear the burden for this increase in rent,” said the neighbor, Chris Ingwersen.