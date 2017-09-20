Wilton League welcomes new state president

The Wilton League of Women Voters will host Carol Reimers, newly elected president of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, at its 2017 Opening Lunch Meeting at 11:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. All League members, friends, and the public are invited.

Reimers will discuss the Connecticut League’s advocacy efforts and priorities, including Connecticut’s Citizens Election Program to limit big money in state politics, the National Popular Vote Compact, and protection for noncriminal immigrants.

Reimers is a former Wilton resident and former member of the Wilton Board of Education and the Board of Trustees of The Montessori School in Wilton. She is chairman of the Killingworth Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission. She has served the state and national leagues in a variety of positions.

The program includes a brief business meeting followed by the speaker and a light lunch. The cost is $20 with advance reservations requested. Send payment to League of Women Voters of Wilton, P.O. Box 71, Wilton, CT 06897. For information, call Tina Gardner at 203-762-9678 or check the LWV flyer at wiltonlwv.org.