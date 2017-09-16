Nurses offer flu shots

Flu season is fast approaching and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will hold a series of flu clinics in Wilton this fall.

Monday, Sept. 18

Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, following the 9 a.m. mass;

Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road, 10-11:30.

Monday, Oct. 2

Wilton Health Department, 238 Danbury Road, 2:30-4.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, 8:30 to noon.

Monday, Oct. 16

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, 3:30 to 5.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Road, 11 to 1.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Wilton Kiwanis Club Meeting, WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road, 11 to 12:30.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Wilton Senior Center, 180 School Road, 10 to 11:30.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, 10-11:30.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, 10-11:30.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will also hold an additional eight flu clinics at its offices at 761 Main Avenue, Suite 114, in I-Park at the intersection of Kent Road and Route 7 on the Wilton/Norwalk town line. These clinics will be held every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 until 5 from Sept. 27 through Nov. 15.

Anyone four years of age or older can receive the seasonal flu vaccine at these clinics and there is no residency requirement.

All flu clinics are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are not necessary. Persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The cost of the vaccine is $50 for the regular dose and $68 for the high dose, which will be available for those aged 65 or over. Cash or check will be accepted or it can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan or Wellcare. Please bring your insurance card with you to the flu clinic.

Those wishing to receive the flu vaccine are encouraged to wear short sleeves or sleeves that are easy to roll up.

For more information, please call the Flu Hotline at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 444.