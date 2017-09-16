Geese-chasing dogs find home

The Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 11 unanimously approved a zoning permit for a company whose specialty is loaning out border collies to chase geese away from parks, golf courses and lawns to operate out of a small building at 759 Danbury Road.

The application from CPS Holdings LLC seeks a special permit to operate a commercial kennel with an apartment at the address, set on half an acre in a General Business zone.

The dogs will have a live-in supervisor. That is the purpose for the apartment.

CPS has served New York and Connecticut for 20 years, providing natural geese relief for parks, condominium complexes and corporate office parks.

Town Planning Director Bob Nerney said it won’t operate as a public kennel, just a place to keep the specially trained dogs, which are also trained to be quiet, according to the owner.

The company will also need a kennel license from the state Department of Agriculture.

A state spokesman said Wilton now has four kennels, of which two are animal hospitals that feature kennel service, and four dog-grooming salons, including one that operates out of a truck.

That is not an unusual amount of kennels for a town like Wilton.

There was no neighborhood opposition to the new kennel operation.