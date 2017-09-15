Rotary Carnival is this weekend

The Wilton Rotary Club’s annual carnival is this weekend, Sept. 15-17, adjacent to the Wilton High School tennis courts on Danbury Road. The event is a fund-raiser that benefits the club’s community improvement projects both locally and internationally. Proceeds raised from the event will also support Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief efforts.

Hours are Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10, and Sunday from noon to 5. Staged by Tufano Amusements, the carnival will offer more than 20 rides for a variety of ages as well as several games of chance. Chef Jeff Esan from Famous Jeff’s Barbeque will serve up barbecue as well as carnival staples such as hamburgers, hot dogs and mac n’ cheese.

Wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $25 each for the following time slots:

Friday 6-10.

Saturday noon-5.

Saturday 5-10.

Sunday noon-5.

Individual ride tickets are also available. Members of the Rotary Club will be manning the ticket booth and assisting with wristbands.

A drawing for a new Specialized bike provided by Outdoor Sports will take place on Sunday. Tickets for the drawing are $10 each.

Rotary information is online at wiltonrotaryclub.org.