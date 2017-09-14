Wilton youth soccer scoreboard

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel action:

Girls Travel

9-under

Darien 5, Wilton Blue 2

Wilton Blue visited Darien on Sunday for their first game of the season, and showed great hustle against a tough opponent. The team showed quick offensive play by Alexandra Jankowski, Victoria Jankowski, Andie Langeland, Audrey Lepore, Casey O’Connor, Ally Phelan, Sadie Sherman and Kate Wickersham. The defensive effort was led by Sophia Solomon and Clara Fielden in the first half. Darien scored quickly on a goal kick. But Wilton answered back with a goal by Ally Phelan. Maddie Rayment made multiple stops in goal but the Darien offense was tough, scoring two more goals. Wilton trailed 3-1 at half. The second half added Maddie Rayment, Sophia Solomon and Clara Fielden to offense with Sadie Sherman and Ally Phelan moving to defense and Audrey Lepore to goal. Darien came out strong in the second half with a goal, but Wilton answered with a run down the field and goal by Alexandra Jankowski.

Wilton White 5, Greenwich Flamers 3

Greenwich scored the first goal of the match. After a long counterattack, Wilton’s offense Gabriella Ray was able to tie the score. Goals by Mia Timnev and Gabriella Ray made the score 3-1 at halftime. In the second half, Wilton was under attack until Gabriella Ray scored her third goal. On a beautiful team play, Abigail Philippon grabbed the ball from the opposite team and took it to the midfield, where she made a long pass to Mia Timnev, who was able to outrun the opposition’s defense player and score her second goal of the match. For the last minutes goalie Sofia Rios defended many shots on goal. Wilton’s defense by Ashley Pencu and Gaby Torres limited Greenwich, while in the midfield/attack Grayson O’Donnell, Harper Crawford, Lauren Ely, Isabella Rios, Mia Timnev and Liesel Schmauch were ready to counterattack.

Wilton Gold 2, Wilton U-9 2010 2

In the first half the teams saw a lot of back-and-forth play, with a great defensive effort by Abby Deane, Audrey Burton, and Katerina Cross on U-9 2010 to keep the ball clear away from goal. Despite multiple exciting runs at goal by Brynn Grosso and Ria Kurien, and an impressive attack by Juliet DeStefano, Wilton Gold was able to take the lead 1-0 in the first half. After starting the game as goalie, Emma Rodrigues got the equalizer with a long shot scoring U-9 2010’s first goal of the season. Olivia Edwards took over in the net in the second part of the first half, and Savannah Quick started as goalie in the second half, each making some fantastic saves to keep the game even at 1-1. Harper Pattillo kept up the pressure on offense with several great shots before landing an impressive goal from beyond the penalty box to put U-9 2010 ahead 2-1.

For Wilton Gold, the game got off to a great start with Victoria Wong passing to Taryn Czick, who netted the first goal for the team. Strong defensive performances from rotating lines of Naomi Cronley, Katelyn Lalor, Caitlyn Tsai, Zoe Blum, Katherine Cosentino, Isla Dzik, Annabel O’Malley and Kate Mesh kept the opposing team at bay. Tight formation displayed between the girls allowed Victoria Wong to score the tying goal. Wilton Gold had a great performance from the keeper Cristina Perez Pelaez.

10-under

Wilton Gold 5, Shelton 1

Wilton Gold started their Division C2 campaign with a strong performance at Shelton. Meredith Schwartz led a strong defensive effort as both Alexandra Furman and Clara Lilly minded the net, while Grace Johnson, Arden Hamilton and Anna Reiter all contributed on defense to keep Shelton at bay. Ava Ray and Lilah Crispino were able to control the midfield as Clara Lilly opened the scoring early in the game. Sofia Anello added a second goal shortly thereafter and Emma Hendricks finished off the first half by netting two more to give Wilton a 4-0 halftime advantage. Wilton remained on the offensive in the second half with Trisha Prabhu providing constant pressure up front that eventually led to Alexandra Furman scoring Wilton’s fifth goal. It was only a late consolation goal from Shelton that kept Wilton from coming away with a clean sheet.

Wilton White 2, Ridgefield Black 0

Wilton White’s season looks promising after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Ridgefield Black. Melinda Pettit scored both goals and Isabelle Rameaka, Sasha Handel and others repeatedly challenged in attack. Although Ridgefield rallied, Wilton’s defense, formed around Claire Rosolen and Madison Lowthert, withstood the pressure. Morgan Donahue, Clara Fleckenstein, Lilliana Todd and Rachel Phippen added support from their defensive and midfield positions. Brave saves from goalkeepers Keira Rafferty and Piper Dean ultimately prevented Ridgefield getting on the scoreboard.

11-under

Fairfield Blue 2, Wilton Gold 1

Wilton Gold opened their fall season with a game at Allen’s Meadow FUSA ’07 Blue. The offensive lineup of Emmy Ash, Anna Coppola, Sahana Bhagavatula, Maggie Dugan, Claudia LaOrden, Molly Sullivan and Lily Zane put pressure on the Fairfield goalkeeper with smart passes and good communication. The defensive team of Courtney Allen, Nicole Allers, Alyssa Karim, Anna LaBant, Kellogg Pettibone and goalkeeper Addison VonLoeser formed a wall and kept Fairfield down to only one goal. Just seconds before halftime, Sahana Bhagavatula capitalized on a breakaway opportunity and scored to make the halftime score 1-1. In the second half, goalkeeper Addison VonLoeser made several key saves, including a great save on a Fairfield penalty kick. Fairfield ultimately scored one more goal to make the final score 2-1.

13-under

Bethel 4, Wilton Blue 3

Wilton Blue kicked off the fall season with an away game against Bethel that was action-packed. Wilton had a slow start in the first half and, despite a breakaway goal from Larsen Burke, was down at halftime, 4-1. However, the Wilton girls rallied in the second half and dominated the game, with quick reflexes, smart passes and good communication. Offensive players Anya Iyer, Georgia Russnok, Grace Duvall, Isabel DiNanno, Ella Savage, Gabrielle Mazzella, Whitney Hess and Larsen Burke worked together to keep the ball on Bethel’s side of the field, scoring two additional goals (Burke and Hess). The defensive team of Caitlin Ongley, Caitlin Allen, Elizabeth LaMond, Miya Lasher, Natalie Cronin and Reagan VonLoeser was flawless, allowing no goals and only a couple of shots on goal by Bethel, which were easily saved by goalie Amanda Prather. Wilton kept pushing for a tying goal until time ran out, with several close attempts, but overall, they showed great spirit and learned how to make a strong comeback.

Boys Travel

9-under

Greenwich Arsenal 5, Wilton White 4

Wilton White made their travel soccer debut Sunday at Greenwich-Arsenal, getting off to an early 3-0 lead with goals from Sam Dhamoon (two goals) and Hans Greene. On defense, Jaxon Lin, Holden Reading, Chase Friedman and James Ryan held firm, but Oscar Wayland was forced into eight first-half saves. Mason Cilento was impressive in midfield, his creative flair complementing Matthew Fogarty’s tough tackling. However, Greenwich started to find its rhythm, scoring five return goals, before Rocco Tripodi added a consolation goal for Wilton.

Wilton Gold 4, Norwalk NJSA 3

Wilton Gold grabbed a 4-3 win over Norwalk’s NJSA on Sunday. Philip Jeschke netted Wilton’s first three goals. Gavin Toohill, Hugo Dall, and Ryan O’Grady played a good defensive game with the help of Tristen Albright and Jeff Fox splitting time in goal. Joseph Dugan, Carter Burkhart, Fox and Luke Adams helped the team’s persistent attack. Albright scored the final goal with an assist from Jeschke.

Stamford Hurricanes 7, Wilton Blue 1

Wilton Blue showed true grit and much improvement in a disappointing 7-1 loss in their opening game against an impressive Stamford Hurricanes on Saturday. The boys played hard and never gave up, demonstrating speed, skilled footwork and precision-passing. Conor Filip showed great heart and determination in goal, making several great saves, but despite determined playmaking from Gavin Levenherz, Liam Backman and Caio Thakur, and tenacious defensive play by Ryan Vermeulen, Sean Kaliski, Giacomo De Paola and Mario Coppola, the first half ended 4-0 in favor of Stamford. The boys came out determined in the second half, keeping the ball in Stamford’s end for most of the period. After a couple great shots on goal by Jack Mulfinger, Wilton finally scored after Joshua Comiskey put the ball in the net on a key assist from Jacob Albanese.

10-under

Stamford Hurricanes 7, Wilton Blue 1

Wilton Blue opened the season on the road on Sunday against the Stamford Hurricanes. The defensive line up of Boden Davi, Blake Ongley and Greg Bocchino defended well under heavy pressure from Stamford. Wilton’s midfielders Cooper Buchichio, Brendan Morris and Peter Braid worked hard throughout both halves to move the ball up the field, while Wilton goalies Bocchino and Ongley deflected multiple shots on goal. After a perfect assist by Morris, Wilton’s Liam Joy struck one into the net for the team’s only goal of the game. Brad Mallory, Nick Marini, Harrison DeStefano and Michael Dilullo all made several great runs toward the goal, but were unable to get past Stamford’s strong defense.

11-under

Wilton Blue 1, Weston 0

Wilton Blue beat Weston 1-0 on a goal from Amit Solomon with an assist from Maddox Backman. Both Jack Crossen and Finn Burke pressed and fed the Wilton offense of Alessandro Ochoa, Andrew Partenza, Charlie Roy, Luke Perna and Matt De Masi, who all had shots on goal and kept Weston on its heels. The Wilton defense, anchored by Stefano Cross, Jack Barker and Jack Vermeulen, was solid and shut down Weston’s offense. Will Soucy earned his first clean sheet of the season, making multiple diving saves in goal.

Wilton Gold 5, Easton-Redding United 2

Wilton Gold started out its season with a convincing 5-2 win against Easton Redding United (ERU). The team started quickly in the first half with a nice goal by Warren Hamilton. Good pressure up front by Dominick Cilento, Bill Stofega and Tyler Jackson helped by keeping the ball deep in ERU’s side of the field. After ERU scored the equalizer, Wilton came back with a goal from Brian Sallese, assisted by Hamilton. After a strike from Mason Behar was stopped by a hand ball, Behar was successful on the PK, making the score 3-1. Trevor Galligan made some nice saves in goal and the defense, led by Noah Levy, Reed O’Neill and Trevor Wisdom, held ERU to one goal in the first half. In the second half, Wilton extended the lead to 4-1 on run up the right side by Behar. After ERU scored to make it 4-2, the defense locked them down, led by Milan Petrosyan in goal and Levy, Cilento and Ronan O’Halloran on defense. Cilento also helped prevent a goal with support from midfield. Wilton scored its final goal on a quick strike by Stofega, which was helped by offensive pressure from Samar Rokkam and Jackson.