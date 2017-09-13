Cross country: Wiltons girls sweep opening meet

Led by a dominating win by senior Morgan McCormick, the Wilton High girls cross country team passed its first big test by sweeping three opponents on Tuesday at Staples in the opening race of the season.

The key win was a 25-31 decision over Staples. Wilton (3-0) also defeated Stamford and St. Joseph.

McCormick, the reigning FCIAC and State Open champ, completed the 4,400-meter course in a time of 16:20, beating runnerup Elysse McCambley of Staples (18:35) by more than two minutes.

The Warriors had six of the top 12 finishers overall, out of a field of 60 runners. Emily Welch was fifth (19:05), Paula Perez Peleaz seventh (19:22), Eliza Snyder 10th (20:17), Carly Sullivan 11th (20:46) and Caleigh McMorris 12th (20:47).

Six other Wilton runners were in the top 22 — Caroline Denneen (15th, 21:09), Margaret Fiesel (16th, 21:10), Hannah Bracken (17th, 21:13), Devin Moore (19th, 21:34), Erin Sweeney (20th, 21:37) and Claire Kedzierski (22nd, 21:50).

The Wilton boys team (2-1) lost to Staples but scored wins over Stamford and St. Joseph.

Tyler Zengo led the Warriors, finishing 10th overall in a time of 18:07.93 for 5,000 meters.

Rounding out the top 10 for Wilton were Flynn Crowther (16th, 19:09.44), Davis Cote (18th, 19:27.32), Nicholas Ivanov (19th, 19:27.64), Sam Rosen (21st, 19:47.39), Jack Rosen (22nd, 19:49.82), Ryan Healy (24th 19:59.43), Ben Leung (25th, 19:59.66), James Steward (28th, 20:09.17) and Michael Wallace (29th, 20:2.26).

Staples swept the first eight spots, and 14 of the top 17 spots, led by overall winner Benjamin Seiple (16:57.28).