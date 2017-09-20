Numerology — it’s not math!

The significance of numbers will be the focus of one of Wilton Continuing Education’s new courses this fall — Introduction to Numerology.

The class will take place Thursday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in Room 150 at Wilton High School and be led by Audra Mace, owner of Lady Chakra Holistic Healing in Bethel.

“Numerology is the study of the relationship that numbers and letters have with our personality and life events,” said Mace.

“It is also a metaphysical science that reveals the blueprint of every human being’s life based on their birth name and birthdate. The results are entirely fascinating.”

Mace said her Introduction to Numerology class will consist of “a discussion of how numbers present themselves to us, providing resources to interpret numbers, a hands-on exercise calculating an intimate blueprint of personality and forecast, and an explanation of ways to use numerology throughout life.”

In the class, she said, people will learn how to calculate the seven personality numbers, four pinnacles and challenges, three major life cycles and karmic lessons and debts.

Mace said she was “drawn” to numerology.

“While shopping in Mother Earth Gallery in New Milford for a certain crystal,” she said, “I distinctly recall feeling compelled to walk to the other side of the store and reached toward a book about numerology … and bought it.”

While reading the book, Mace said, she thought to herself, “I need to share this with the world.”

“As a result,” she said, “I studied more about the subject and designed an introductory course to teach the mechanics of it to make it easy and fun for anyone.”

Mace said she likes the “authenticity” of numerology.

“It allows people to connect with their true self,” she said. “Many are able to validate their past and discover their future. Numerology restores appreciation for individuality and that each person has a life path to walk and a destiny to embrace and deal with karmic consequences along the way.”

Mace said her introduction class is “the tip of the iceberg.”

“Numerology can get real granular with jaw-dropping revelations,” she said.

“Numerology offers greater awareness of self and improves relationships through a better understanding of others. Things do happen for a reason. Numerology helps reveal who, what, when, where and why.”

Mace said a common misconception about numerology is that it’s “similar to astrology or has a certain mysticism.”

“Numerology translates birth name and birth date into a sort of DNA-like profile or personal blueprint,” she said.

Aspects of numerology are “systematic and scientific,” Mace said, and results may be viewed as “divination or synchronistic.”

“The universe is based on mathematical laws and principles that continue to govern the entire creation,” she said. “Everything has an energy vibration, including numbers and letters.”

The fee for Mace’s Introduction to Numerology course is $50 for residents and $60 for non-residents.

Information and registration: http://bit.ly/2f516cn.