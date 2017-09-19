Wilton Bulletin

Legion presents lobster bake

By Wilton Bulletin on September 19, 2017

American Legion Post 86 will present a lobster bake on Saturday, Sept. 23, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of New Canaan. Tickets through the post are $35.

Lobster dinners may be picked up at the New Canaan Historical Society,13 Oenoke Ridge Road, where a tent will be set up for dining Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 or Sept. 23 from noon to 8. Tickets at the tent are $40.

Those who buy a lobster dinner through the post may pick it up in New Canaan or post headquarters on Old Ridgefield Road. The post will have tables and chairs set up and soft drinks provided for those who would like to dine there on Sept. 23.

For tickets or details, call Bud Boucher at 203-930-7427 or email bud@fashionfloorcoveringandtile.com.

