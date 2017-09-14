Timmer’s Way Festival is Saturday

The Wood family of Wilton will once again host the fourth annual Timmer’s Way festival at O’Neill’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in South Norwalk on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m.

In 2008 Timmer Wood, was killed by a drunk driver. His family and friends were devastated after the tragic death of the “such a fun-loving and caring young man.”

The Timmer’s Way annual celebration is a collaboration of his passion for music, friends and good times, as well as a means to help others in need. Timmer’s Way Inc. was created in 2013 with a focus on providing funds for multiple sclerosis research and patients.

The event starts with acoustic sets from Ian Ryan and Pete Campbell, and it is headlined by Sweet Beaver Soul Band. There will also be a live raffle, a cornhole tournament, t-shirt sales and a pizza truck to raise funds for Tisch MS.

More information may be found at timmersway.com.