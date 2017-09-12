Presbyterian church collects for Harvey victims

Wilton Presbyterian Church will collect cleaning supplies through Sunday, Sept. 17, to send to homeowners and businesses affected by Hurricane Harvey as part of Presbyterian Disaster Assistance and Church World Service.

Supplies will be collected in the church basement accessible via the glass doors near the playground at 48 New Canaan Road.

“We are reaching out to our broader community because, like many of us, we want to respond in a tangible way with a glimmer of hope,” the Rev. Shannon White said in a press release. “Helping people begin to clean up their homes and to let them know people beyond the region with a bucket of cleaning supplies is a way of doing that.

“Tom Sato, owner of Wilton Hardware graciously donated 30 five-gallon buckets with lids for the supplies. We are grateful for Wilton Hardware’s continuing generosity to our community and beyond!”

Al and Jan Galletly are organizing the drive and have set up an email for questions: cleanupharvey.wilton.wpc@gmail.com

People may also donate gift cards for supplies to be purchased. Wilton Hardware, Walmart or Home Depot are suggestions. Also, people may ship items to the church from Amazon or other online retailers to: Wilton Presbyterian Church 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton, CT 06897

At the 10 a.m. service on Sunday there will be a “Blessing of the Buckets” as part of the worship service.