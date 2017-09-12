Age-restricted moratorium is denied

The Planning and Zoning Commission returned to action after six weeks off for the summer Sept. 11 and on the advice of Town Counsel Ira Bloom unanimously denied attorney Christopher Russo’s call from July 31 for a moratorium against age-restricted housing applications on Ridgefield Road.

Russo, acting on behalf of his client, Ridgefield Road resident Vicki Mavis, told the Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting in July the moratorium should be in place until the commission formally approves a new Plan of Conservation and Development, a once-per-every-10-years task that will be coming up soon.

“It has no applicability, because the regulation has been rescinded,” Bloom told the commissioners, and they said the same in their motion of denial to Russo’s request. The age-restricted zoning regulation was rescinded over the summer.

The Ridgefield Road age-restricted housing issue has been probably the hottest zoning issue of the year in Wilton. Meetings have typically packed more than 100 people each time. Russo and Mavis twice made their pitch for a moratorium. The first time, earlier this year, was when the town had an age-restricted zoning overlay district regulation in place. That regulation was rescinded because of a flaw in the legal notice that advertised it.

Now, without a regulation in place for age-restricted zones, Russo hit the wall.

“Can someone ask for a moratorium on a regulation that doesn’t exist?,” said Rick Tomasetti, a member of the zoning commission, during the deliberations on Sept. 11.

Russo could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday following the meeting.

Meanwhile, developer James Fieber is seeking to restore the Age-Restricted Overlay District to the town’s regulations. He will have his public hearing Sept. 25. The location will be announced.

The overlay request encompasses Danbury Road, Westport Road, and Ridgefield Road from Danbury Road up to the intersection of Drum Hill Road.

In another twist, a meeting will be scheduled in October for an application by Patricia L. Frisch for a moratorium pertaining to the establishment of any type of district or residential districts, including age-restricted districts.