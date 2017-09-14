Senior Center News

Planning for longevity

On Monday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m.in the senior center lounge, Paul Doyle of Oasis Senior Advisors will discuss the resources, strategies and costs of living longer and which paths to take and which to avoid. You planned for buying a house. You planned for raising a family. You planned for retirement. Have you planned for longevity? What are the resources available and the strategies people use to stay in control as they live longer? What are the hazards to avoid? Paul looks forward to answering your questions. RSVP 203-834-6240.

Wednesday lunch

Local religious and civic organization teams prepare a delicious lunch every month. Open to all Wilton seniors, lunch ($3) takes place at the Ogden House, 100 River Road, at noon and is followed by entertainment or an educational program. Following is the schedule and the group that will prepare the lunch:

Sept. 20: Wilton Woman’s Club

Oct. 18: Temple B’Nai Chaim and the Turnover Shop

Nov. 15: Senior Center/Parks and Rec

Dec. 13: Wilton Woman’s Club

Jan. 17: Wilton Congregational Church

Feb. 21: Wilton Congregational Church

Mar. 21: Temple B’Nai Chaim and the Turnover Shop

April 18: Our Lady of Fatima

May 16: Wilton Presbyterian Church

June 6: Volunteer Lunch

To begin this year’s series of lunches, Officer Eric Patenaude and Canine Officer Baso of the Wilton Police Department will join the luncheon group. Office Patenaude will walk Canine Officer Baso around the room to meet people and give a presentation on what role they play in the Wilton Police Department. Maryann Fleetwood will have an array of jewelry for sale before and after the luncheon.

Medicare information

This year open enrollment for Medicare Part D begins on Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Rich Felitto of OneSource for Senior Living Inc. will present Keys to Unlocking Medicare Benefits at 6 p.m. in the senior center café. Find answers to when you should sign up, when your Medicare starts, what is covered by Medicare, and what are Part C and Part D.

Register by calling the senior center 203-834-6240 or email Lizabeth.Doty@wiltonct.org.

OneSource for Senior Living Inc. is a registered Connecticut-based nonprofit organization. Visit their website at seniorlife123.org.

Flu clinic

Flu Season is fast approaching and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer immunizations on Monday, Sept. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost of flu vaccine is $50, payable by cash or check or it can be billed directly to Medicare Part B, Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, or Wellcare. High-dose vaccine is available for those age 65 and over. The cost is $68. Please bring your insurance card and wear short sleeves or sleeves that can be easily rolled up. No appointments needed.

For more information, call the Flu Info Line at 203-762-8958, ext. 444 or call 203-762-8958 to speak to a nurse.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 15, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge.

Monday, Sept. 18, 10 to 11:30, Flu Clinic by Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Colored Pencil Painting; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 2:15, Wilton Woman’s Club Book Discussion.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 9:45, No BeMoved today; 10, Acrylics and Oil with Althea Ericsson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 9:30, Watercolor Workshop; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Lunch at Ogden House; 12:45, Officer Eric Patenaude and K9 Officer Baso will demonstrate police work; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 10, Beginning Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils Portrait; 12:45, Bingo.