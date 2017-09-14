Library Lines

Ebb and flow of water

In celebration of International Coastal Clean-Up Day, Wilton Library and Wilton Go Green are co-sponsoring the program, Water Challenges in the 21st Century, on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The program includes a screening of excerpts from the award-winning documentary, Flow, followed by a panel discussion on critical issues about local fresh water — ground and surface — and with Long Island Sound and the seas. The panel discussion features state and local experts, including Anne Hulick, RN, MS, JD, and Connecticut director of the national non-profit Clean Water Action; Paul Hurlbut, president of Professional Water Systems, a local well-water treatment firm; plus representatives from Save the Sound, Aquarion Water Company, and Norwalk River Watershed Association. See the registration link for more details. The Green Speakers Series co-sponsored by Wilton Go Green and Wilton Library focuses on environmental issues of interest to Wilton residents. Light refreshments will be served. Free, registration is recommended.

Jane Austen film

Mansfield Park was discussed in the Wilton Library Readers book group on Sept. 13, and now a screening of the film will take place on Monday, Sept. 18, from noon to 2. The program is open to anyone, not just participants in the monthly book group conducted by professional facilitator Susan Boyar. The PBS film adaptation will be viewed and then discussed. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunches; beverages will be provided by the library. Registration is suggested. This is the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s passing.

Weir artist exhibition

Wynn Yarrow is Weir Farm’s Artist-in-Residence for September and she will be discussing her work in her exhibition at the library on Monday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wynn’s works are landscapes as metaphors for inner life. According to the artist, “they exist in the shadowland between technique and vision; emotion and intellect; the physical realm and the spiritual one.” She is drawn to transition in nature: shifts in season, light and the sky. She noted, “twilight and dawn, changes in seasons, and shifting colors in the sky all speak to the human spirit. Night presents an alternate reality, one that relies on powers of memory, insight and imagination. Autumn represents preparation for hardship, emotional release, and the acknowledgement that beauty is brief.” She reaches to express a reality beyond the visual. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. Free, registration is suggested.

Buzz on saving trees

The emerald ash borer arrived in the US in 1990 and has been marching across the U.S. killing millions of ash trees as it goes. Ecologist Dr. Claire Rutledge presents the challenge posed by the emerald ash borer beetle in the program, Wasps vs. Beetles: How We Are Fighting the Emerald Ash Borer in Connecticut, Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. Attendees will learn about the latest research on the emerald ash borer as well as what residents can do to save individual trees and help slow the spread in Connecticut. At the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, Rutledge’s main focus is the ecology, behavior and management of wood-boring beetles and their natural enemies. The program is co-sponsored by the Wilton Tree Committee of the Wilton Conservation Commission and Wilton Library. Free, registration is recommended.

Books and music in harmony

The library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, takes place next weekend from Saturday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Sept. 25, with early buyer admission on Saturday morning from 9 to 10 for a nominal $5 admission fee. After the early admission hour, the sale is open with no admission fee from 9 to 5 on Saturday, 1 to 5 on Sunday, and from 10 to 5 on Monday when items are half-priced. Besides all the wonderful bargains for book lovers of all types, this year’s sale features more than 1,100 classical, jazz and Latin CDs and close to 100 classical DVDs, with more than 30% of them brand new and still shrink-wrapped. For vinyl enthusiasts, more than 400 records in pop culture music are offered. All proceeds benefit the library.

Places to go

Wilton Library welcomes a new resource for Wilton residents with its A to Z World Travel database. This comprehensive database covers 202 cities around the U.S. and world, highlighting key topics such as attractions, neighborhoods, food, language, maps, money, weather, nightlife, and more. Patrons with Wilton Library cards who are traveling abroad or here at home can connect online to find current information on events and transportation, as well as links to shopping and excursions. An added bonus — students can use the professional photos and city facts in their reports and research papers. The A to Z Travel database may be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org then click on Research, choose Databases and Web Links, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Travel, then click on A to Z Travel. The library’s Transparent Language Online learning service also is available on that page. Enjoy the trip!

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.